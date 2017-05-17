Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Gary Fua

Photo Of The Day By Gary Fua

By Staff | May 17, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Unsurpassed” by Gary Fua. Location: Bonsai Rock, Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Photo By Gary Fua

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Unsurpassed" by Gary Fua. Location: Bonsai Rock, Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

See more of Gary Fua’s photography at www.flickr.com/photos/east-wind.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
