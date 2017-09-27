Photo Of The Day By Gene Putney

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Wood Duck Drake” by Gene Putney. Location: Littleton, Colorado.

“During autumn, one of my favorite birds to photograph is wood ducks,” says Putney. “This wood duck drake was swimming in my direction and into a good spot where the autumn colors were very colorful. Its mirror-like reflection was certainly an extra bonus.”

See more of Gene Putney’s photography at www.putneynatureimages.com.

