Photo Of The Day By Gene Putney

By Staff | September 27, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Wood Duck Drake” by Gene Putney. Location: Littleton, Colorado.
“During autumn, one of my favorite birds to photograph is wood ducks,” says Putney. “This wood duck drake was swimming in my direction and into a good spot where the autumn colors were very colorful. Its mirror-like reflection was certainly an extra bonus.”

See more of Gene Putney’s photography at www.putneynatureimages.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

