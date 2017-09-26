Photo Of The Day By Gerry Groeber

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Subtle Seasons” by Gerry Groeber. Location: Tonto National Forest, Arizona.

“The seasons are subtle in the desert,” says Groeber. “If you don’t know what to look for, you can miss it. Along the Salt River in Arizona’s Tonto National Forest, trees change color, the river's water flow is reduced and the subtle change of seasons is revealed. On this evening, capturing fall color along the river's banks was my mission.”

See more of Gerry Groeber’s photography at www.gerrygroeber.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.