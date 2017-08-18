Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Lorenzo Cassina

Photo Of The Day By Lorenzo Cassina

By Staff | August 18, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Giant Lizard” by Lorenzo Cassina. Location: Davie, Florida.
Photo By Lorenzo Cassina

See more of Lorenzo Cassina’s photography at lorenzo-cassina.pixels.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

