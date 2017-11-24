Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Harry Lichtman

Photo Of The Day By Harry Lichtman

By Staff | November 24, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
 

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Alpine Circuit” by Harry Lichtman. Location: Fjallabak Nature Preserve, Icelandic Highlands.
Photo By Harry Lichtman

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Alpine Circuit” by Harry Lichtman. Location: Fjallabak Nature Preserve, Icelandic Highlands.

“I juxtaposed these trekkers against the beautiful rhyolite mountains to help show the scale and terrain of the region,” explains Lichtman. “I had spotted these hikers earlier, and kept an eye on their progress and photographed them at a photogenic moment that showcased the stunning background.”

See more of Harry Lichtman’s photography at www.HarryLichtman.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Mountain Reflections” by Michael Swindle. Location: Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

Photo Of The Day By Michael Swindle

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Photo Of The Day By Andrew Rousey

Photo Of The Day By Andrew Rousey

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Still Waters Run Deep” by Simmie Reagor. Location: Housatonic River, New Milford, Connecticut.

Photo Of The Day By Simmie Reagor

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sunrise at Pétarel Lake” by Michael Arzur. Location: Pétarel Lake, French Alps.

Photo Of The Day By Michael Arzur

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu