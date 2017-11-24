Photo Of The Day By Harry Lichtman

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Alpine Circuit” by Harry Lichtman. Location: Fjallabak Nature Preserve, Icelandic Highlands.

“I juxtaposed these trekkers against the beautiful rhyolite mountains to help show the scale and terrain of the region,” explains Lichtman. “I had spotted these hikers earlier, and kept an eye on their progress and photographed them at a photogenic moment that showcased the stunning background.”

See more of Harry Lichtman’s photography at www.HarryLichtman.com.

