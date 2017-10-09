Photo Of The Day By Harry Lichtman

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Zip Line – Icelandic Highlands” by Harry Lichtman. Location: Fjallabak Nature Preserve, Iceland.

“While trekking in the Highlands of Iceland, I spotted a pair of mountain bikers riding the extremely technical trails along the Rhyolite Mountains,” says Lichtman. “After watching the first biker, I knew where the second biker would be going, so I set up a shot to show the beautiful hillsides and the scale of the tiny biker within the volcanic landscape.”

See more of Harry Lichtman’s photography at www.HarryLichtman.com.

