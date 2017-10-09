Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Harry Lichtman

Photo Of The Day By Harry Lichtman

By Staff | October 9, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Zip Line – Icelandic Highlands” by Harry Lichtman. Location: Fjallabak Nature Preserve, Icelandic Highlands.
Photo By Harry Lichtman

Location: Fjallabak Nature Preserve, Iceland.

“While trekking in the Highlands of Iceland, I spotted a pair of mountain bikers riding the extremely technical trails along the Rhyolite Mountains,” says Lichtman. “After watching the first biker, I knew where the second biker would be going, so I set up a shot to show the beautiful hillsides and the scale of the tiny biker within the volcanic landscape.”

See more of Harry Lichtman’s photography at www.HarryLichtman.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

