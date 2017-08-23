Photo Of The Day By Theresa Ditson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Havasu Falls” by Theresa Ditson. Location: Arizona.

“Havasu Creek cascades down several waterfalls, including this one pictured,” describes Ditson.

