Photo Of The Day By Theresa Ditson

By Staff | August 23, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Havasu Falls” by Theresa Ditson. Location: Arizona.
“Havasu Creek cascades down several waterfalls, including this one pictured,” describes Ditson.

Follow Theresa Ditson on Facebook to see more of her photography.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

