Photo Of The Day By Henrik Spranz

By Staff | August 26, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “New Love” by Henrik Spranz. Location: Vienna, Austria.
Photo By Henrik Spranz

“Liverleaves (Hepatica nobilis) in the forest—can you see the drama?” asks Spranz. “It seems the third one is looking at the couple in jealousy. Sometimes nature photography seems to tell stories.”

See more of Henrik Spranz’s photography at spranz.org.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

