Photo Of The Day By Henrik Spranz

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “New Love” by Henrik Spranz. Location: Vienna, Austria.

“Liverleaves (Hepatica nobilis) in the forest—can you see the drama?” asks Spranz. “It seems the third one is looking at the couple in jealousy. Sometimes nature photography seems to tell stories.”

See more of Henrik Spranz’s photography at spranz.org.

