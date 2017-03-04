Home / Blog / News / Photo Of The Day By Henrik Spranz

Photo Of The Day By Henrik Spranz

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Weave” by Henrik Spranz. Location: Upper Austria.
Today's Photo Of The Day is "Weave" by Henrik Spranz. Location: Upper Austria.

Spranz describes his submission as “A photo of a forest in winter done with in-camera techniques (panning, flash, etc.) with not much post processing done.”

See more of Henrik Spranz’s photography at http://spranz.org.

