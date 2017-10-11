Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Jeff Woodard

Photo Of The Day By Jeff Woodard

By Staff | October 11, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Bonsai Sunset” by Jeff Woodard. Location: Lake Tahoe, Nevada.
Photo By Jeff Woodard

Follow Jeff Woodward on Facebook to see more of his work.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

