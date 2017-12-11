Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By John Hoskin

Photo Of The Day By John Hoskin

By Staff | December 11, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “American Landscape” by John Hoskin. Location: Glacier National Park, Montana.


Today’s Photo Of The Day is “American Landscape” by John Hoskin. Location: Glacier National Park, Montana.

“Icons of the Western U.S. once endangered, truly a landscape that has made a remarkable recovery,” says Hoskin.

    It must come as a great surprise to the officials at Glacier National Park that they have a large herd of bison in the Park. This image may have been taken in Montana but it absolutely wasn’t taken in Glacier. The closest bison herd to Glacier would be found on the Blackfeet Indian reservation to the east of the park.

