Photo Of The Day By John Hoskin

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “American Landscape” by John Hoskin. Location: Glacier National Park, Montana.

“Icons of the Western U.S. once endangered, truly a landscape that has made a remarkable recovery,” says Hoskin.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.