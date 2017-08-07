Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By John Morrison

Photo Of The Day By John Morrison

August 7, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Narrows” by John Morrison. Location: Zion National Park, Utah.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Narrows” by John Morrison. Location: Zion National Park, Utah.

    More about this image: This is a single image taken with a Nikon D810/24-120 F/4 lens @ 55mm, F22, 4 sec. It is not an HDR image. It was processed using standard Lightroom/Photoshop/NIC software processing techniques. The lighting in this image only lasts for about 5 minutes a day during a certain time of year. I was put in position to get this specific shot by Jim Kay in a James Kay Photography workshop.

    This is gorgeous! That fleeting moment of light is pretty fantastic!
    I like this perspective, seeming to be down in the stream. The yellow trees add just the perfect punch.
    It’s a really wonderful photo.
    –Deborah Flowers

