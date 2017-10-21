Photo Of The Day By Josh Kaiser

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Reynisfjara Beach, Vik, Iceland” by Josh Kaiser.

“You never know what will happen with the light, regardless of where you're at,” says Kaiser. “This is especially true in Iceland. We were packing it up when this unexpected scene revealed itself! Magic.”

See more of Josh Kaiser’s photography at www.joshkaiserphotography.com.

