Photo Of The Day By Julie Audet

November 13, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Break Time” by Julie Audet.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Break Time” by Julie Audet.

“A long time shared in calm and respect,” describes Audet. “That morning, this little guy gave me a disconcerting confidence. The best reward ever.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

