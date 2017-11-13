Photo Of The Day By Julie Audet

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Break Time” by Julie Audet.

“A long time shared in calm and respect,” describes Audet. “That morning, this little guy gave me a disconcerting confidence. The best reward ever.”

