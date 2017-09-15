Photo Of The Day By Kacy Joshi

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Peaks Aglow” by Kacy Joshi. Location: Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada.

Joshi describes the image as, “First morning light rays illuminating Moraine Lake and the Valley of the Ten Peaks.”

