Photo Of The Day By Kacy Joshi

By Staff | September 15, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Peaks Aglow” by Kacy Joshi. Location: Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada.
Photo By Kacy Joshi

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Peaks Aglow" by Kacy Joshi. Location: Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada.

Joshi describes the image as, “First morning light rays illuminating Moraine Lake and the Valley of the Ten Peaks.”

