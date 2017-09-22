Photo Of The Day By Kathleen Wasselle Croft

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Autumn in Greenland” by Kathleen Wasselle Croft. Location: Ittoqqortoormit, eastern Greenland.

“The air was crisp and the scrub bushes were in full color,” recalls Croft. “Soon the snow would begin to fall and blanket the ground in white. Autumn only lasts a few weeks this high above the Arctic Circle. The pristine beauty is second to none.”

