Photo Of The Day By Kathryn Wallace Yeaton

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “If Only” by Kathryn Wallace Yeaton. Location: Artist Bluff, Franconia Notch State Park, New Hampshire.

Submitted to our galleries in 2016, Yeaton said, “Fall foliage season is turning out to be a bit of a bust in southern New England this year. Luckily, it's just a few hours drive up to New Hampshire where the opposite is true. I drove up to the White Mountains for a couple days last week and just wandered around aimlessly taking photos. Towards the end of my first day, I decided to hike up to Artist Bluff in Franconia Notch to check out the view from up high. The bluff overlooks I93 curving through the Notch, alongside Echo Lake and Cannon Ski Mountain. It's a pretty spectacular view on any day, but especially so with the Notch ablaze with color. In addition to the valley view, I also liked the curvature and lines of the rock ledge I was standing on. I kept imagining what it would be like to run and jump off the ledge and soar above the valley below. If only...”

See more of Kathryn Wallace Yeaton’s photography at www.kwyphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.