Photo Of The Day By Kelsey Underhill

By Staff | July 4, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Purple Haze” by Kelsey Underhill. Location: Crater Lake National Park, Oregon.
Photo By Kelsey Underhill

Happy Independence Day!

Underhill captured this sunset image at Crater Lake on the Fourth of July in 2016.

We hope your holiday is fun, safe and filled with great photo opps!

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Main Menu