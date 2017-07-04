Photo Of The Day By Kelsey Underhill

Happy Independence Day!

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Purple Haze” by Kelsey Underhill. Location: Crater Lake National Park, Oregon.

Underhill captured this sunset image at Crater Lake on the Fourth of July in 2016.

We hope your holiday is fun, safe and filled with great photo opps!

