Photo Of The Day By Krishna Prasad Kotti

By Staff | May 5, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Great Blue Heron Silhouette” by Krishna Prasad Kotti. Location: Farmington Bay, Utah.
Photo By Krishna Prasad Kotti

“This image was taken at sunset at Farmington Bay, Utah,” says Kotti. “After watching great blue herons fishing, I saw the reflection of sunset colors and composed this image.”

