Photo Of The Day By Krishna Prasad Kotti

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Great Blue Heron Silhouette” by Krishna Prasad Kotti. Location: Farmington Bay, Utah.

“This image was taken at sunset at Farmington Bay, Utah,” says Kotti. “After watching great blue herons fishing, I saw the reflection of sunset colors and composed this image.”

