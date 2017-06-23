Photo Of The Day By Laura Roberts

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Lupine Sunset” by Laura Roberts. Location: Joshua Tree National Park, California.

“Lupine, brown-eyed primroses and poppies bloom under the colors of a sunset at Joshua Tree National Park during the 2017 super bloom,” says Roberts.

See more of Laura Roberts’ photography at www.aov.photo.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.