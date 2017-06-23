Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Laura Roberts

Photo Of The Day By Laura Roberts

By Staff | June 23, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today's Photo Of The Day is “Lupine Sunset” by Laura Roberts. Location: Joshua Tree National Park, California.
Photo By Laura Roberts

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Lupine Sunset” by Laura Roberts. Location: Joshua Tree National Park, California.

“Lupine, brown-eyed primroses and poppies bloom under the colors of a sunset at Joshua Tree National Park during the 2017 super bloom,” says Roberts.

See more of Laura Roberts’ photography at www.aov.photo.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Photo Of The Day By Lace Andersen

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day by Lorenzo Cassina

As a volunteer at Flamingo... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Refreshing Breeze” by Linn Smith. Location: Florida.

Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day by Long Nguyen

Today's Photo of the Day was... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu