Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

By Staff | December 13, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Preening Quartet” by Linn Smith. Location: Lake Jesup, Seminole County, Florida.
Photo By Linn Smith

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Preening Quartet" by Linn Smith. Location: Lake Jesup, Seminole County, Florida.

“The calm waters of Lake Jesup located in Seminole County, Florida, reflect and emphasize the beautiful stance of two white ibis as they complete their preening exercise,” describes Smith.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

