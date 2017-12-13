Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Preening Quartet” by Linn Smith. Location: Lake Jesup, Seminole County, Florida.

“The calm waters of Lake Jesup located in Seminole County, Florida, reflect and emphasize the beautiful stance of two white ibis as they complete their preening exercise,” describes Smith.

