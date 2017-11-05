Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

By Staff | November 5, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Organic Green” by Linn Smith. Location: Florida.
Photo By Linn Smith

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Organic Green” by Linn Smith. Location: Florida.

“This plant is commonly referred to as an elephant ear due to its large leaves,” says Smith. “It goes through various stages of development. Here it displays the uncurling of a new leaf with a sprinkling of morning dewdrops.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

