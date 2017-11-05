Photo Of The Day By Linn Smith

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Organic Green” by Linn Smith. Location: Florida.

“This plant is commonly referred to as an elephant ear due to its large leaves,” says Smith. “It goes through various stages of development. Here it displays the uncurling of a new leaf with a sprinkling of morning dewdrops.”

