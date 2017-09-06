Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Suzanne Mathia

Photo Of The Day By Suzanne Mathia

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Looking Back” by Suzanne Mathia. Location: Suzanne Mathia. Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.
Today's Photo Of The Day is "Looking Back" by Suzanne Mathia. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.

“A mother grizzly keeps her eye on me as she looks for salmon on a fall morning at Lake Clark, Alaska,” describes Mathia.

See more of Suzanne Mathia’s photography at www.suzannemathiaphotography.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

