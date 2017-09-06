Photo Of The Day By Suzanne Mathia

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Looking Back” by Suzanne Mathia. Location: Lake Clark National Park, Alaska.

“A mother grizzly keeps her eye on me as she looks for salmon on a fall morning at Lake Clark, Alaska,” describes Mathia.

See more of Suzanne Mathia’s photography at www.suzannemathiaphotography.com.

