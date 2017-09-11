Photo Of The Day By Vincent James

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Lost In Trees” by Vincent James. Location: Boardman, Oregon.

“After years of dreaming about a visit to the wondrous place that is the Boardman Tree Farm in Northeast Oregon, I finally made the hour-and-a-half drive out last fall while visiting the Columbia River Gorge,” explains James. “It was mid-afternoon, not ideal light, I had no idea if the leaves were still on the trees or what color they were, and I didn't even know if they would let me in to photograph. How I would get official access to this place was a bit of a mystery, and I could not track down any reliable information online at all. Still I took the chance. After 80 or so minutes of vast flatness and no trees in sight anywhere, I began to see this epic playground off in the distance. I was blown away. I pulled over after the exit just outside the Tree Farm in amazement, and honestly couldn't even think about how to begin to photograph what I was seeing. The leaves were mostly deep yellow and orange. Just beautiful. As I stood there in wide wonder with my camera and tripod, a gentleman drove up in a pickup truck and asked if I had a permit. "Um, I was just wondering about how to get one of those!" I said. He led me to the main office and once the permit was squared away, I was able to roam and get lost inside this pleasure dome for about an hour.

“As I shot, I remember thinking about ways to capture the feeling and essence of being there in that moment. I was also trying to find some singular unique elements to compose with among the incredible repetition. The late afternoon sun began to be visible intermittently, so I waited for an ideal moment to use a hard edge of one of the trees and a small aperture setting to create a sunstar just slightly off center in a few compositions.

“I will never forget the magical feeling of being alone in this peaceful, unique and surreal place. Earlier this year, I learned the Boardman Tree Farm property had been sold, and all the trees would be cut down. Of course, that made me immensely sad. I now feel even more blessed to have had the chance to capture a few images of it before it was gone forever.”

Canon 6D, Canon EF 24-105mm L at 28mm. Exposure: 0.6 sec., f/22, ISO 100.

See more of Vincent James’ photography at www.vincentjames.net.

