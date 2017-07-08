Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Luiz Carlos Junior

Photo Of The Day By Luiz Carlos Junior

By Staff | July 8, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Golden El Matador” by Luiz Carlos Junior. Location: Malibu, California.
Photo By Luiz Carlos Junior

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Golden El Matador” by Luiz Carlos Junior. Location: Malibu, California.

“Golden Hour at El Matador Beach,” describes Carlos. "I do not know how many hours I wandered lost in the middle of these rocks until I took the shot I wanted. Each moment a new composition, light and different colors. No wonder they say the best photo is always the one from tomorrow.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Photo of The Day by Abe Blair

The southwest is baking in... Read More →

Photo of the Day by Koustav Maity

Today's Photo of the Day... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Wayne Zavotka

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Way South For Winter” by Tim Williams. Location: The Outer Banks, North Carolina.

Photo Of The Day By Tim Williams

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu