Photo Of The Day By Luiz Carlos Junior

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Golden El Matador” by Luiz Carlos Junior. Location: Malibu, California.

“Golden Hour at El Matador Beach,” describes Carlos. "I do not know how many hours I wandered lost in the middle of these rocks until I took the shot I wanted. Each moment a new composition, light and different colors. No wonder they say the best photo is always the one from tomorrow.”

