Photo Of The Day By Luiz Carlos Junior

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Torres by Dawn” by Luiz Carlos Junior. Location: Torres del Paine National Park, Chile.

“Las Torres, in Torres del Paine National Park, bathed by morning light in a wide angle view of the pools of Lake Pehoé,” describes Luiz Carlos Junior. See more of his photography at www.livingphotography.com.br

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.