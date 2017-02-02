Home / Blog / News / Photo Of The Day By Luiz Carlos Junior

Photo Of The Day By Luiz Carlos Junior

By Staff | February 2, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Torres by Dawn” by Luiz Carlos Junior. Location: Torres del Paine National Park, Chile.
Photo By Luiz Carlos Junior

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Torres by Dawn” by Luiz Carlos Junior. Location: Torres del Paine National Park, Chile.

“Las Torres, in Torres del Paine National Park, bathed by morning light in a wide angle view of the pools of Lake Pehoé,” describes Luiz Carlos Junior. See more of his photography at www.livingphotography.com.br

