Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Matthew Morrissette

Photo Of The Day By Matthew Morrissette

By Staff | November 15, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Vestrahorn” by Matthew Morrissette. Location: Near Höfn, Iceland.
Photo By Matthew Morrissette

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Vestrahorn” by Matthew Morrissette. Location: Near Höfn, Iceland. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II.

“The mountain Vestrahorn on Iceland's southeast coast is an incredible subject for photography,” says Morrissette. “It seems that no one comes away with the same photograph. The light, ocean and weather combine to make the location incredibly dynamic. I wanted to try and capture the detail of the mountain as much as possible. I used a series of images captured with a 70mm focal length to create a stitched panorama. At the base of the mountain you can see a replica Viking-era village, which gives a sense of scale.”

See more of Matthew Morrissette’s photography at amorrissetteperspective.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Playa Alicia Sunset Before the Storm” by Sebastiano Massimino. Location: Dominican Republic, North Coast.

Photo Of The Day By Sebastiano Massimino

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Break Time” by Julie Audet.

Photo Of The Day By Julie Audet

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Autumn in Southeast France” by Mike Long. Location: Parc Naturel Régional du Queyras.

Photo Of The Day By Mike Long

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Photo Of The Day By Paul Smithson Phillips

Photo Of The Day By Paul Smithson Phillips

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu