Photo Of The Day By Matthew Morrissette

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Vestrahorn” by Matthew Morrissette. Location: Near Höfn, Iceland. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II.

“The mountain Vestrahorn on Iceland's southeast coast is an incredible subject for photography,” says Morrissette. “It seems that no one comes away with the same photograph. The light, ocean and weather combine to make the location incredibly dynamic. I wanted to try and capture the detail of the mountain as much as possible. I used a series of images captured with a 70mm focal length to create a stitched panorama. At the base of the mountain you can see a replica Viking-era village, which gives a sense of scale.”

See more of Matthew Morrissette’s photography at amorrissetteperspective.com.

