Photo Of The Day By Matthew Morrissette

By Staff | September 16, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sunset Reflections of Haystack Rock” by Matthew Morrissette. Location: Cannon Beach, Oregon.
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Sunset Reflections of Haystack Rock” by Matthew Morrissette. Location: Cannon Beach, Oregon.

“I spent the 4th of July weekend in Cannon Beach, Oregon,” Morrissette says. “Most of my time was spent being amazed at the ever-changing light on Haystack Rock. From dawn to dusk, the light and moods varied from bright blue skies and sunny to cloudy and misty. What I hoped for most was a fiery sunset. On the third day, my hopes were fulfilled, and I was able to capture this image.”

See more of Matthew Morrissette’s photography at amorrissetteperspective.com.

