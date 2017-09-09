Photo Of The Day By Matthew Parks

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Ouachita Sunset” by Matthew Parks. Location: Ouachita National Forest, Arkansas.

“A beautiful sunset captured on Thanksgiving Day from Flatside Pinnacle in the Ouachita Mountains of Arkansas,” describes Parks.

