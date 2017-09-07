Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Maxim Ersov

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Acadia National Park” by Maxim Ersov. Location: Acadia National Park, Maine.
Ersov describes the scene as “Eagle Pond in Acadia National Park during early foliage season.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

