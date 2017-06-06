Photo Of The Day By Michael Ryno

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Moraine Park Morning” by Michael Ryno. Location: Rocky Mountain National Park, Colorado.

“This photo was taken within 30 minutes of sunrise along The Big Thompson River in Moraine Park,” says Ryno.

