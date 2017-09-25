Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Michael Swindle

Photo Of The Day By Michael Swindle

By Staff | September 25, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today's Photo Of The Day is "Stream In Autumn" by Michael Swindle. Great Smoky Mountain National Park, TN.
Photo By Michael Swindle

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Stream In Autumn” by Michael Swindle. Location: Great Smoky Mountain National Park, TN.

“The water flows around moss-covered rocks creating an S-curve as the leaves of autumn lay on the rocks,” describes Swindle.

See more of Michael Swindle’s photography at www.mikeswindlephotography.com.

