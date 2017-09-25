Photo Of The Day By Michael Swindle

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Stream In Autumn” by Michael Swindle. Location: Great Smoky Mountain National Park, TN.

“The water flows around moss-covered rocks creating an S-curve as the leaves of autumn lay on the rocks,” describes Swindle.

See more of Michael Swindle’s photography at www.mikeswindlephotography.com.

