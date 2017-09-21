Photo Of The Day By Michel Hersen

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Afternoon at the Oxbow” by Michel Hersen. Location: Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

Equipment & Settings: Nikon D7100, Nikkor Zoom Lens (18-200mm), Hoya Circular Polarizer,Gitzo Tripod and Arca-Swiss Head. ISO 200, F/20, 1/8th-second exposure, and a focal length of 62mm.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.