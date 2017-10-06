Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Mike Darter

Photo Of The Day By Mike Darter

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Kukak Bay Watch” by Mike Darter. Location: Kukak Bay, Katmai National Park, Alaska.
Today's Photo Of The Day is "Kukak Bay Watch" by Mike Darter.

“A coastal brown bear walks the beach in Kukak Bay, Katmai National Park, Alaska,” explains Darter.

See more of Mike Darter’s photography at www.jmdarter.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

