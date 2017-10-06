Photo Of The Day By Mike Darter

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Kukak Bay Watch” by Mike Darter.

“A coastal brown bear walks the beach in Kukak Bay, Katmai National Park, Alaska,” explains Darter.

See more of Mike Darter’s photography at www.jmdarter.com.

