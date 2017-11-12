Photo Of The Day By Mike Long

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Autumn in Southeast France” by Mike Long. Location: Parc Naturel Régional du Queyras.

“Autumn color and fresh snow from Col Agnel, a high pass on the French-Italian border in southeast France, Parc Naturel Régional du Queyras,” describes Long.

See more of Mike Long’s photography at 500px.com/mikelongphotos.

