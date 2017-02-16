Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Mike Moir

Photo Of The Day By Mike Moir

February 16, 2017
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Wish You Were Here” by Mike Moir. Location: Marin County, California.
Photo By Mike Moir

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Wish You Were Here” by Mike Moir. Location: Marin County, California.

Moir describes this image as “When fog meets the ocean and the sun after-burn glows across the whole scene.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

