Photo Of The Day By Daryl Hunter

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Photographer, Moraine Lake” by Daryl Hunter. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

A cloudy evening at Moraine Lake in Banff National Park,” describes Hunter. “A nice reflection survived the stormy-looking sky so my buddy Jim and I could capture the magic. I make my friends wear red.”

Equipment & settings: Canon EOS 5D Mark III, EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM, 16.0 mm, 0.8 sec, f/16, ISO 160.

See more of Daryl Hunter’s photography at www.theholepicturesafaris.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.