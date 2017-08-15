Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Daryl Hunter

Photo Of The Day By Daryl Hunter

By Staff | August 15, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Photographer, Moraine Lake” by Daryl Hunter. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.
Photo By Daryl Hunter

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Photographer, Moraine Lake” by Daryl Hunter. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

A cloudy evening at Moraine Lake in Banff National Park,” describes Hunter. “A nice reflection survived the stormy-looking sky so my buddy Jim and I could capture the magic. I make my friends wear red.”

Equipment & settings: Canon EOS 5D Mark III, EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM, 16.0 mm, 0.8 sec, f/16, ISO 160.

See more of Daryl Hunter’s photography at www.theholepicturesafaris.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Photo Of The Day By Debbie O’Dell

Today's Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Photo of The Day by Fernando Navarro

Photo of The Day by Fernando Navarro

Today's Photo of The Day... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Stan Bysshe

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Luck” by Erick Castellon. Location: Natural Bridges State Park, California.

Photo Of The Day By Erick Castellon

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu