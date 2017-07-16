Photo Of The Day By Philip Kuntz

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Misty Moraine Morning” by Philip Kuntz. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

“A moody, foggy daybreak at Lake Moraine,” describes Kuntz. “Glad the fog lifted enough to show a couple of the Ten Peaks. Then the fog covered them again."

See more of Philip Kuntz’s photography on Flickr.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.