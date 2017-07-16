Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Philip Kuntz

Photo Of The Day By Philip Kuntz

By Staff | July 16, 2017 | 1 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Misty Moraine Morning” by Philip Kuntz. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.
Photo By Philip Kuntz

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Misty Moraine Morning” by Philip Kuntz. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

“A moody, foggy daybreak at Lake Moraine,” describes Kuntz. “Glad the fog lifted enough to show a couple of the Ten Peaks. Then the fog covered them again."

See more of Philip Kuntz’s photography on Flickr.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Sign up for our newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter
Stay up to date on all the latest photography gear!
Subscribe

Read Next

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Great Egret” by Lana Gramlich. Location: Big Branch Marsh National Wildlife Refuge, Louisiana.

Photo Of The Day By Lana Gramlich

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo Of The Day By Lloyd Dykstra

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →

Photo of The Day by Aaron Reed

Aaron Reed submitted today's... Read More →
Photo Of The Day By Bill Sisson Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Dallas Divide Sunrise” by Bill Sisson. Location: Colorado.

Photo Of The Day By Bill Sisson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is... Read More →
Outdoor Photographer
©2017 Madavor Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Main Menu