Photo Of The Day By NewmanImages

By Staff | October 23, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Eclipse Over Wizard Island” by NewmanImages. Location: Crater Lake National Park, Oregon.
“The partial eclipse from Crater Lake National Park in southern Oregon.”—Sue Newman

See more of NewmanImages at newmanimages.smugmug.com.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

