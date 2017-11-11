Photo Of The Day By Paul Smithson Phillips

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “The Bend” by Paul Smithson Phillips. Location: Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming.

“I took these pictures, Oxbow Bend did the rest,” says Phillips. “This is an iconic location that should be on any photographer’s bucket list. Grand Teton National Park has lots of aspen and maple trees, making for great fall photography. The ease of access to this location makes for a great shoot for the elderly and physically disabled, as well as any photographer. The resolution took a little hit trying to get it to 5 megs.”

