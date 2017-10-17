Photo Of The Day By Philip Kuntz

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Jewel of the Rockies” by Philip Kuntz. Location: Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada.

“One of the most extraordinary and iconic sights along the Banff's Icefields Parkway is this bedazzling gem: Peyto Lake,” says Kuntz.

See more of Philip Kuntz’s photography at www.flickr.com/photos/phils-pixels.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.