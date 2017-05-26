Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Philip Kuntz

Photo Of The Day By Philip Kuntz

By Staff | May 26, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Jasper Dawn” by Philip Kuntz. Location: Jasper National Park, Alberta, Canada.
Photo By Philip Kuntz

Kuntz describes the scene: “First light on Jasper's Pyramid Peak reflected in Pyramid Lake. The fog bank finally lifted enough for the sun to kiss the peak.”

