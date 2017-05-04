Photo Of The Day By Pier Luigi Dodi

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Under the Monsoon Rain" by Pier Luigi Dodi. Location: Kyauk Kan Latt Pagoda, Hpa-An, Kayin State, Myanmar.

“I was going to visit the beautiful pagoda you see in the background,” explains Dodi. “It was during the rainy season, and it was raining cats and dogs. I didn't take my camera, but then this old monk arrived and the only possibility was to take the photo with my iPhone. And I did it!”

