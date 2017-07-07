Photo Of The Day By Douglas Arnet

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Ponytail” by Douglas Arnet. Location: Columbia River Gorge, Oregon.

“This is Ponytail Falls in the Columbia River Gorge,” says Arnet. “It's a short, steep, uphill hike from Horsetail Falls which is literally ‘on’ the scenic highway, close enough that it makes the road wet in the summer and icy in the winter! It's just down the scenic highway from the gigantic and famous Multnomah Falls.”

