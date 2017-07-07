Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Douglas Arnet

Photo Of The Day By Douglas Arnet

By Staff | July 7, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Ponytail” by Douglas Arnet. Location: Columbia River Gorge, Oregon.
Photo By Douglas Arnet

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Ponytail" by Douglas Arnet. Location: Columbia River Gorge, Oregon.

“This is Ponytail Falls in the Columbia River Gorge,” says Arnet. “It's a short, steep, uphill hike from Horsetail Falls which is literally ‘on’ the scenic highway, close enough that it makes the road wet in the summer and icy in the winter! It's just down the scenic highway from the gigantic and famous Multnomah Falls.”

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

