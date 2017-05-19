Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Roark Nelson

Photo Of The Day By Roark Nelson

By Staff | May 19, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Mirror Lake at Dawn” by Roark Nelson. Location: Eagle Cap Wilderness, Oregon.
“The morning reflection of Eagle Cap in Mirror Lake,” describes Nelson. “Mirror Lake is a part of the Lakes Basin within the Eagle Cap wilderness, a popular backpacking spot located in Eastern Oregon.”

See more of Roark Nelson’s photography at www.roarknelson.com.

