Photo Of The Day By Roark Nelson

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Mirror Lake at Dawn” by Roark Nelson. Location: Eagle Cap Wilderness, Oregon.

“The morning reflection of Eagle Cap in Mirror Lake,” describes Nelson. “Mirror Lake is a part of the Lakes Basin within the Eagle Cap wilderness, a popular backpacking spot located in Eastern Oregon.”

See more of Roark Nelson’s photography at www.roarknelson.com.

