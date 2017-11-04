Photo Of The Day By Sangeeta Dey

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Fragments of Time” by Sangeeta Dey. Location: Death Valley National Park, CA.

“This field of mud cracks is located in the Death Valley National Park,” says Dey. “It is kind of fun to navigate through these mud tiles and find a composition. The possibilities are endless, and you are only limited by your imagination in terms of how you want to capture them. It is like looking at miles and miles of a huge jigsaw puzzle.”

