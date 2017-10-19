Home / Blog / Photo Of The Day / Photo Of The Day By Sayan Ghosh

Photo Of The Day By Sayan Ghosh

By Staff | October 19, 2017 | 0 Number of Comments
Today’s Photo Of The Day is “A Flowing Dream” by Sayan Ghosh. Location: Columbia River Gorge, Oregon.
Photo By Sayan Ghosh

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “A Flowing Dream” by Sayan Ghosh. Location: Columbia River Gorge, Oregon.

“We went to Columbia River Gorge during the Thanksgiving holidays,” says Ghosh. “It was cloudy all day with occasional showers. The greens from the forest were popping up with some patches of fall colors here and there. We hiked to the Wahclella Falls. The trail itself is beautiful with so many small falls along the way and, finally, we were greeted by this lovely view of the Wahclella Falls.”

Follow Sayan Ghosh on Facebook.

Photo of the Day is chosen from various OP galleries, including AssignmentsGalleries and the OP Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the OP website homepage, FacebookTwitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.

