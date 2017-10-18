Photo Of The Day By Scott Stulberg

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Figures in the Landscape” by Scott Stulberg. Location: Death Valley National Park, California.

“These are the sand dunes of Death Valley National Park and on this day with my long lens, I captured what appeared to me women lying together,” says Stulberg. “With the angle of the sun this morning and the glistening of the tiny rocks on the sand, this was an angle I had never seen before. This place is pure magic.”

See more of Scott Stulberg’s photography at www.asa100.com.

