Photo Of The Day By Scott Stulberg

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Surreal Sedona” by Scott Stulberg. Location: Courthouse Butte, Sedona, Arizona.
“Shooting my infrared-converted Canon on a beautiful day last week here in Sedona by Courthouse Butte,” writes Stulberg. “Shooting in infrared seems to capture this beautiful town in an ethereal way that’s different than black-and-white or color. It just seems to portray this town the way it should be seen.”

See more of Scott Stulberg’s photography at www.asa100.com.

Today's Photo Of The Day is "Surreal Sedona" by Scott Stulberg. Location: Courthouse Butte, Sedona, Arizona.

