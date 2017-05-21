Photo Of The Day By Scott Stulberg

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Surreal Sedona” by Scott Stulberg. Location: Courthouse Butte, Sedona, Arizona.

“Shooting my infrared-converted Canon on a beautiful day last week here in Sedona by Courthouse Butte,” writes Stulberg. “Shooting in infrared seems to capture this beautiful town in an ethereal way that’s different than black-and-white or color. It just seems to portray this town the way it should be seen.”

See more of Scott Stulberg’s photography at www.asa100.com.

