Photo Of The Day By Sebastiano Massimino

Today’s Photo Of The Day is “Playa Alicia Sunset Before the Storm” by Sebastiano Massimino. Location: Dominican Republic, North Coast. Camera: PENTAX 645Z.

See more of Sebastiano Massimino’s photography at www.chameleoncreativearts.com.

